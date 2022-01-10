Selfless South Shields man receives good neighbour award

Billy Parker receiving his trophy from DAMHA Chief Executive, Paul Mullis.

A kind and helpful South Shields man has been named one of the North East’s top neighbours.

Billy Parker has been awarded Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Homes Association (DAMHA) 2021 Good Neighbour of the Year prize, after receiving more nominations than anyone else.

The 62-year-old who lives in a DAMHA property on Marsden Road was nominated for the award his neighbours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy was thrilled to win, he received a trophy, plaque, and payment of £150 in recognition of winning the award.

Billy said: “I am still fit enough to be able to do jobs and lots of my neighbours unfortunately struggle due to their age, so I am more than happy to help when I can.

“I didn’t know anyone had nominated me but to then discover I had also won was massive.”

Some of Billy’s neighbours who nominated him for the award commented on why he makes such a great neighbour.

“This gentleman has been a Godsend to myself and my husband who because of illness cannot manage grass and hedge cutting. He did it for us and refuses praise and any reward.”

“Billy is always helping us here with whatever he can and is so kind, thoughtful and very respectful.”

“Billy has done so many jobs for me and won’t accept payment as he just likes to help people. He is a great neighbour.”

Paul Mullis, DAMHA Chief Executive, said: “Mr Parker was a clear and deserving winner of this year’s award, having gone the extra mile on countless occasions to help his neighbours.

“He is a great example of why we have presented this award over the last 20-plus years.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.