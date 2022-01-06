Shields Gazette announcements: How to access obituaries, celebrations and memories online

We have launched a new online announcements service to make it easier for our readers to share and view the notices that matter most.

Our new-look online portal allows you to share happy and sad events from new arrivals, engagements, anniversaries and birthdays to the passing of loved ones, funeral arrangements and memorial notices.

The service features separate announcement and celebration tabs so you can search, enables you to upload your own photographs when you’re creating a notice and allows readers to leave a message in a virtual guest book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shields Gazette has updated its announcements section.

As we make this change to improve the service for our readers, please be aware that some of this work takes time.

Our technical teams are in the process of transferring previous notices to the new service, and are working hard to complete this in a timely manner.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.