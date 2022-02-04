Gazette readers may remember meeting Pablo in 2021 as we launched our Top Pet competition here at the Shields Gazette.

The contest was to find South Tyneside’s cutest and funniest pets – with American Staffy Pablo taking the crown in a reader vote!

And the now two-year-old hound continues to bring hugs and laughter into the home of his humans – leaving a little bit of mischief wherever he goes.

The Shields Gazette's Top Pet winner Pablo celebrates his birthday in style. Picture: Kayleigh Brown.

Kayleigh and Lee Brown, of the Nook, welcomed Pablo into their life when he was just seven weeks old.

The Gazette launched a search to find South Tyneside’s cutest and funniest pets back in April 2021 and of all the entries, it was then-15-month-old Pablo who won readers’ hearts.

Speaking at the time he won, they told the Gazette: “He’s a nightmare but you’ve got to love him – he keeps your hands full.”

A birthday cake fit for the top dog! Picture: Kayleigh Brown.

But she said while Pablo doesn’t always listen to his owners and brings a bit of destruction to the home, there’s no denying that he makes people smile.

"He’s loveable and a little softie,” Kayleigh continued.

"He loves every dog and every human.”

On Friday, February 4, he celebrated his second birthday, toasting the occasion with new coats, toys, cards and other presents from human and animal friends alike.

Birthday boy Pablo with all of his swag. Picture: Kayleigh Brown.

Pablo has also had a bowl full of dog-friendly cake, with plenty of celebratory treats to come.

Many happy returns Pablo!

