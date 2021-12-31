Three cast members have been forced to withdraw from the show, one of whom was Jonathan Carlton as the Prince. The panto’s main stars: Su Pollard, Miss Rory and Tom Whalley, have NOT been affected.

The audience at the 2pm performance on Wednesday, December 29 learned that two understudies had been called at 10am the same day and told they would be performing.

One audience member said: “They didn’t seem to know all the lines, but they just made it part of the fun. It was very funny and nobody minded one bit.”

Su Pollard takes centre stage with the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Picture by David Wood.

The pantomime has earned rave reviews, including one from the Sunderland Echo. A statement on behalf of the pantomime said that the show was continuing with very little difference to theatre-goers.

The statement read: “Due to illness, three members of the Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs company at Sunderland Empire have taken some time out of the production to rest and recover.

“We have since welcomed two fantastic understudies to the company and are very happy to report that due to our wonderful cast and crew, the new members have fit into the show seamlessly.

“We are proud to say that our beloved panto is still going strong, thanks to the hard work of the production company and Sunderland Empire staff.”

Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs runs until Sunday, January 2 with tickets from £13.

