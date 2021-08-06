Rebecca Yates leads Silver Swans sessions, which are designed for over 55s, helping them to keep moving, chance to meet friends and a offer mental health boost.

Now lockdown has eased, the lessons have returned in person, after online tutoring helped members stay fit during the restrictions.

The sessions are licensed through the Royal Academy of Dance and are among a series led by Rebecca through her Complete Ballet school set up last year, offering classes to all ages.

She said: "It’s wonderful to teach people who have longed to try ballet for years, or have wanted to return to dancing since they left as children, and see them take a class and have so much fun.

"Sometimes, I have three generations of the same family dancing together, which is really special.

"It’s true, age is just a number and it’s never too late to shine.

"It’s been hard getting started in the middle of a pandemic, but I am following Government guidance to make sure I have all the right measures in place at every class to help keep people safe when they dance.”

She added she has been able to run the school thanks to the support of her family, including husband Andrew, and daughter Nina, five, while her own mum joins in the Silver Swans classes.

Her dance journey began aged six when she joined the Kathleen Burdon School of Ballet in South Shields and set out to become a teacher after university, graduating as a Registered Teacher of Dance in 2013, alongside her full-time job.

Rebecca teaches at Elite Dance in Sunderland as well as her original school, leads Complete Ballet classes at Boldon Community Association and Westoe Crown Hub and has plans to take seated ballet lessons into care homes.

Last year she became a qualified instructor for Progressing Ballet Technique (PBT) which helps improve strength and flexibility and reduce aches and pains, with classes open to anyone can be adapted for gymnasts, runners and athletes.

The Silver Swans sessions have returned following the easing of Covid rules.

Silver Swans classes are designed for older adults.