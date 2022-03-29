South Shields artist Mea Deen has rallied fellow North East performers to step onto the stage of the Hedworth Hall in Dean Road on Thursday, March 31.

The ex-soldier, who now lives in Seaham, set about organising the fundraising venture, with the help of partner Rachael Crooks, after being touched by news reports of those whose lives are being shattered by the current conflict.

Deen, who will host the night, said: “Watching what is unfolding in the Ukraine on the news each day, it just made me want to do something to help. These people are having to flee their homes with just what they can carry. What’s happening is horrendous.

Mea Deen.

“As soon as I decided what I wanted to do, everyone I’ve approached has been so supportive. We’ve lots of prizes that have been donated for the night for our raffle and auction. It’ll be a brilliant night.”

Lined up to perform will be singers Wor Vera, Colin Lynch Solitary Man, Junior Turner, The Hudson Sisters, Brassic and Karen Kennedy’s 80s show.

The gig which kicks off at 7pm will raise funds for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal led by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Tickets are priced £10 and available in advance from Mea on 07952865439.

A limited number of tickets will also be available for sale on the door.