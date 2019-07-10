Sir Bobby memorabilia raises charity cash
A collection of memorabilia from Sir Bobby Riobson’s playing days has been sold to boost funds at the charity he founded.
Sir Bobby was a top player in the 1950s and 1960s and scored four goals for England.His cousin, Michael Robson, 74, from Belmont, County Durham, went all over the country to watch him play and amassed a collection of memorabilia including signed photos, match programmes and cigarette cards.
They were all auctioned by Anderson and Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle, and raised £620 for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sir Bobby’s widow, Lady Elsie, said: “We’re very grateful to Michael for donating such a personal collection of memorabilia and it’s something I know Bob would be very touched by.“The money raised will help us continue the work which Bob began.”
The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, the charity Sir Bobby launched in 2008, has raised over £13m to help find more effective ways to treat cancer.