Social spaces to get additional government funding as part of £70 million youth centre plans from Government

A South Tyneside site will get additional funding to support young people.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:09 BST

A South Tyneside youth group will be one of the recipients of a new addition to a £70 million Government funding programme looking to give young people better access to positive out-of-school activities.

The next phase of the Youth Investment Fund will see 44 youth centres share a slice of £70m Government funding with South Shields’ AutismAble receiving over half a million pounds.

A total of £548,225 will be awarded to the site with the official aims for the group being: “to enable, empower and enrich lives. They deliver personalised support programmes that build functional skills, develop independence and encourage our members to reach their full potential. The funding will allow them to provide a modern, welcoming up to-date, engagement and learning environment for the young people that wish to attend as well as making it more accessible for those with disabilities or additional access needs."

Social spaces to get additional government funding as part of £70 million youth centre plans from Government
The areas to improve and be built will include a Skills Cafe, woodwork workshop, music studio, film and photography studio, multi purpose activity room, sensory room as well as an outdoor breakout area.

The Government claims the funding will help as many as 12,000 extra 11 to 18-year-olds across the country have access to regular, positive activities every year, on top of the thousands of young people who already enjoy these opportunities.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills.

“These next 44 youth centres will give 12,000 more young people the opportunity to access these activities. We will make sure every young person has someone to talk to, something to do, somewhere to go.”

AutismAble is one of five North East sites to get funding alongside North East Dance in Sunderland as well as Projects4Change, St Micheal’s Centre Partnership and Newcastle YMCA in Newcastle.

