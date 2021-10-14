South Shields and Jarrow running clubs do South Tyneside proud at London Marathon

South Shields Harriers saw a total of 10 members represent the town as the world-famous event returned for 2021, while Jarrow and Hebburn Athletic also had a runner taking part.

Several of the athletes clocked a personal best over the 26.2 miles, and were proud to raise money for worthwhile causes including the Stroke Association UK and and Parkinson’s UK.

Among the South Shields Harriers taking part was Chris Camps, who earlier this year, completed a 130-mile non-stop challenge in support of his mam’s dementia battle – and finished the marathon in an impressive two hours and 42 minutes.

South Shields Harriers members Chris Camps, Rachel Hawdon, Claire O'Callaghan and Paul Stewart

He said: “The London Marathon is always a special and well supported run.

"It’s the marathon of the UK and it's really hard to get a place. Me and Paul, who has also ran, did 13 weeks of hard training for this one race, and were both delighted to get under the highly sought after sub-two hours and 45 minutes.

“Crossing the finish line with a South Shields Harriers vest on and representing South Shields all the way from London is one of the best feelings in the world!”

Among the group of runners who completed the London Marathon was Paul Stewart (2hr.42), Jay Bowley (3hrs.04), Rachel Hawdon (3hr.20), Claire O’Callaghan (3hr.23), Oksana Novokhrost (3hrs.38), Chris Green (3hrs.40), Kim Horner (3hrs.55), Rosemary Anthony (4hrs.13), Angi Hayes (4hrs.26), and Peter Letherland (4hrs.42).

Chris Camps and Paul Stewart representing South Shields Harriers

Chris also praised the support of South Shields Harriers before and after the run.

He added: “Harriers support before and after the race was second to none. We have such a wide range of talent at our club and everyone is so supportive of each other.”

South Shields Harriers, based at Gypsies Green, are an athletics club who welcome members of all ages and abilities to train and compete.

The Harriers have a long history, being founded in 1900, making them one of the oldest and most popular sports clubs in the town.

Rachel Hawden during the London Marathon

To find out more about South Shields Harriers, visit their website at southshieldsharriers.co.uk