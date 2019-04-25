South Shields barber aims to cut a dash for Manchester bomb blast charity

A barber in South Tyneside is getting ready to cut a dash - and raise cash - in honour of those killed in the Manchester bomb outrage, including South Tyneside couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Allan Stone, who owns Stoney’s Barber shop in Laygate, South Shields, is backing the fundraising efforts of firefighter Aaron Parmer who is preparing to complete an epic running challenge for the cause.

Chloe Rutherford and and Liam Curry

Aaron has, since September, has been taking part in 10k run events, dedicating each race to one of the 22, killed in the atrocity on May 22 2017.

The 33-year-old, from Manchester, was a serving police officer on the night and experienced first-hand the devastation and emotional turmoil it caused for those caught up in the attack and their families.

He is raising funds for the Manchester Memorial Fund, which aims to create a lasting memorial to those whi died.

Allan is aiming to help Aaron boost his funds further by donating the profits he makes in his barber shop tomorrow to the cause.

It is a gesture which is being supported by the families of Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, who have taken the firefighter from Manchester to their hearts.

Both families travelled to Halifax, on April 14, where he took part in a run for Chloe and Liam - deciding not to run for them individually because they were inseparable.

Aaron is aiming to complete his final run on May 19 in full firekit, in honour of eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos – the youngest person who lost her life that night.

On behalf of the Chloe and Liam’s families, Liam’s mam, Caroline Curry said: “To know someone who was there that night still holds our kids close to their heart is very special.

“What Aaron is doing to make sure the names and faces of the 22 angels that were lost that night, including our amazing Chloe and Liam, are never forgotten is heart-warming.”

“He most definitely is part of our family now and a very important part of #teamChloeandLiam.”

Each medal Aaron receives after each run will be engraved with the person’s name he ran the event in honour of and presented to their families.

Allan Stone said: “I’ve known Mark, Chloe’s dad and Scott, Chloe’s brother, for a number of years now and, when I found out what Aaron was doing, it was just inspiring.

“I can’t imagine how hard both physically, mentally and emotionally all this is for Aaron, and doing it on top of his job. I just wanted to do something to show support to what he is doing.”

People can call into the barber shop or visit Stoney’s Barber Shop on Facebook to make an appointment.

Anyone who would like to donate to Aaron’s cause can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaronleegmfrs