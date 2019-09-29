South Shields beach reopened after bomb squad called to 'old unexploded bomb'
A South Shields beach has been reopened after an ‘old unexploded bomb’ was found in the sand – and a bomb squad was called to investigate.
A 100m police cordon was put in place on Sandhaven Beach, in South Shields, on Saturday, September 28, following reports a bomb had been found on the beach.
Northumbria Police has confirmed the item, which was believed to be an ‘old unexploded bomb’ has been safely removed from the beach.
Nobody was harmed in the incident.
On Saturday, an explosive ordnance disposal team from Catterick Barracks attended the incident and removed the item at around 7.30pm.
The beach has now been fully reopened to the public.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “The item was removed safely with no harm coming to any members of the public. It caused minimum disruption.”
Lee Harris, who was at the scene when police cordoned off the area, said police officers were keeping members of the public away from the scene and a cordon was in place.
Posting on social media at 6pm on Saturday evening, a spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At 1.45pm today (Saturday) officers were informed that what appears to be an old unexploded bomb found on the beach in South Shields.
“It has not been confirmed what the object is, however Police Search Advisor and Explosive Ordnance Disposal will attend the beach as a precaution to ensure the device is disposed of safely.”