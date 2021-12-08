Jacob Hopper has taken part in his second fundraising challenge by running a total of 100 miles during November to help raise funds for Westoe Crown Primary School Family Hardship fund and local food bank, sponsor a child at Christmas campaign.

Jacob, who has joined a running club since his first fundraiser, raised just under £3000 last November by running 5km every day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob, 7, has bee raising money for children less fortunate.

This year, he wanted to up the target so decided to challenge himself to 100 miles.

Mum, Julie Hopper said: “We are very proud of Jacob and he’s stuck with it and has been running everyday with his dad – they’re both very active.

"He is so motivated and hasn’t complained once, he had more time during lockdown last year to complete his challenge so it was tougher this time but he’s done it and he’s delighted.”

The young fundraiser has so far raised £1,145 online and hopes the money raised will help children have a happy Christmas by going towards Christmas presents.

Dad, David Hopper added: “Jacob is only seven-years-old but he has a heart of gold and really wants to help out families and put smiles on kids faces.”

You can help donate to Jacob’s fundraiser here.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.