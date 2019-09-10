South Shields cancer survivor who has been 'through hell and back' thanks Cancer Connections as he rings the bell to mark five years clear of disease
A cancer survivor who has been through ‘hell and back’ has raised thousands of pounds to thank the charity that supported him throughout his battle.
Gary Patterson, 57, was diagnosed with throat cancer in May 2014 and had to undergo a seven-hour operation, followed by hours of radiotherapy as part of his treatment.
But now the South Shields grandad of two is celebrating five years clear of cancer and rang the bell to signal the major milestone at a party held at The Clover and Wolf in the town.
The event held on Monday, August 19, managed to raise £2,630 for Cancer Connections, a South Tyneside Charity which supported Gary during his journey back to health.
Gary said: “It was an emotional night – ringing the bell closed that chapter in my life.
“Cancer Connections have been absolutely fantastic.
“They have supported me throughout – from giving me food hampers at Christmas, to being there for me when I broke down in front of them and massaging my neck after I had the operation.
“Cancer Connections is there for everybody who is going through what I have been through – and I have been through hell and back. ”
The charity based on Harton Lane, South Shields, provides emotional and practical help for those with cancer and their families.
Cancer Connections co-founder and manager Deborah Roberts said: “We really appreciate that funds that Gary and his supporters have raised for Cancer Connections.
“It is lovely that Gary has done this yet again for us.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported us through the event.”
The charity event featured music from popular band Rivelino, along with a raffle and auction.
It is the second big fundraiser Gary has held for the charity, having raised £2,243.75 to be split between Cancer Connections and Macmillan Cancer Support back in 2014.
Gary also thanked his parents, daughter Kerri Mcaskel who helped to organise the fundraiser, and the Sunderland Royal Hospital doctors.
He added: “It was a fantastic turn out and everybody had a good time.”