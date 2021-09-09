South Shields coastguard called to assist police in search for man near Trow Rocks

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade assisted police in a search for man.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 10:41 am
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:13 am
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to Trow Rocks to assist Police.

Teams were called at 4.58am this morning to the Trow area of South Tyneside to assist police with a search for a male over whom there were concerns.

He was safely located after approximately one hour, rescue teams said.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) teams provided first aid to the man who was then released into the care of his partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Coastguard called out to South Shields after receiving reports of a body in the ...

A SSVLB spokesperson said its team were tasked along with colleagues from the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to the Trow area to assist police with a search for the man.

They added: "Teams worked together and a search plan was implemented. After approximately one hour the male was located and assisted to safety. Teams provided first aid to the male who was then released into the care of his partner.”

“Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Shields Gazette has been on South Tyneside since 1849, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.