South Shields coastguard called to assist police in search for man near Trow Rocks

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to Trow Rocks to assist Police.

Teams were called at 4.58am this morning to the Trow area of South Tyneside to assist police with a search for a male over whom there were concerns.

He was safely located after approximately one hour, rescue teams said.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) teams provided first aid to the man who was then released into the care of his partner.

A SSVLB spokesperson said its team were tasked along with colleagues from the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to the Trow area to assist police with a search for the man.

They added: "Teams worked together and a search plan was implemented. After approximately one hour the male was located and assisted to safety. Teams provided first aid to the male who was then released into the care of his partner.”

“Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

