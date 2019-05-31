South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie Ramsey to appear on tomorrow's episode of Saturday Kitchen on BBC One

One of South Shields' most famous couples will be taking their talents to the kitchen on Saturday morning TV.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are this week's special guests on Saturday Kitchen - appearing live on BBC One tomorrow.

The comedy couple, who are gaining new fans up and down the country with their hilarious podcast on married life, parenting, growing up and everything in between, will get to taste a range of freshly-prepared dishes with accompanying alcoholic drinks, chosen by an in-house expert.

Saturday Kitchen invites a different celebrity guest to its kitchen every week, along with two guest chefs who prepare dishes live in the studio.

The celebrity guest then faces their food heaven or food hell, as voted for by the viewing public at home.

This week's guest chefs on the show are Nathan Outlaw, who runs a two Michelin star restaurant in Cornwall and Tom Brown, who opened Cornerstone in Hackney Wick last year.

Rosie Ramsey at a Shields Gazette awards ceremony. She will appear on Saturday Kitchen this weekend alongside husband Chris.

Posting the news on her Instagram account (@rosemarinoramsey), Rosie said: "We're going to be on Saturday Kitchen tomorrow.

"I’ve loved and watched this show since it first aired.

"That much so that on numerous occasions I applied to be one of the members of gen pub to sit at the table and eat free grub. True story.

"Never in a million years did I think I’d be on as an actual guest!

"I can’t promise I’ll not be a bit of a giggly mess.

"Roll on the grub! Oh and the wine! Ah my god I nearly forgot about the wine! Yes!"

Both Chris and Rosie this year received nominations for Celebrity Dad of the Year and Mum of the Year respectively.

They were both beaten to the crowns by Mark Hoyle, known online as LadBaby, and his wife Roxanne Hoyle.

*Saturday Kitchen will be on BBC One on Saturday, June 1 from 10am.