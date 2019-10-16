And the fifth live show, which is taking place on Saturday, October 19, will see the South Shields dad return to ballroom for the second time in the competition.

His first foray into ballroom territory came in week three of Strictly, with a Foxtrot-inspired American Smooth. He was awarded 22 points out of a possible 40, channelling his inner Fred Astaire for Movie Week.

To date, the couple’s highest-scoring routines, the Charleston and Jive, have been fast-paced, kicking and flicking dances – so we can’t wait to see how Chris has improved in the world of ballroom since week three.

Taking to Twitter with training for the Quickstep underway, Chris, 33, told followers that the balls of his feet were “on fire”, so fingers crossed for that this week’s routine will see some quick-moving feet, and some high scores.

Good luck on Saturday!

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer perform an American Smooth on week three of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/Guy Levy/PA.

*The Gazette is backing local lad Chris Ramsey to bring home the Strictly Glitterball Trophy in this year’s competition – and we would love you to support our campaign! Send us your messages of good luck and love for Chris, along with a selfie using our campaign logo, and use #VoteChris #TeamChrisRamsey.

