South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey confirms he won't be on the Strictly 2020 tour

On Monday, November 11, the line up for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour was released and Chris Ramsey’s name was not on the list, to the dismay of many of his fans.

Catherine Tyldesley, Alex Scott, Emma Barton, Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher, Mike Bushell and Saffron Barker will be putting their dancing shoes back on next year to head to arenas around the country, while reigning Strictly champion Stacey Dooley will be the host for the annual show.

South Shields comedian Chris who is currently taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 competition confirmed on his Twitter account that he will not be taking part in the show’s 2020 tour due to his work commitments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris said: “Apologies to everyone who wanted to see me on the Strictly tour next year. Sadly, it‘s just not possible for me to do it as I’ll be busy writing and preparing my stand up tour at the time.

“You can come and see me on that though. It starts in March.”

Following this news, fans have demanded that he should add some dance routines to his tour, particularly to the popular track “Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.”

In reaction to this idea, Chris said: “We’ll see.”

South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey will not be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Just a day earlier, it was revealed that Chris had made it through to the next round of the competition despite having to take on a more serious routine this week.

He is now heading to Blackpool for the next step of the BBC One show and the North East funnyman has claimed that he has loved every minute of the experience.

The Strictly live show hits the road in January heading to Birmingham, Aberdeen, Leeds, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

Chris Ramsey’s comedy tour kicks off in March 2020. He will be heading to Durham in April, Darlington in October and Newcastle in December among many other venues.

Chris stepped out of his comfort zone this week with his dance partner Karen Hauer dancing the tango to Destiny’s Child’s track Survivor. Photo credit: Guy Levy/PA Wire

Catherine Tyldesley, Alex Scott, Emma Barton, Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher, Mike Bushell, and Saffron Barker have been confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing arena tour. Photo credit: BBC/PA Wire