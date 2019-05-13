South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey makes it to shortlist for Celebrity Dad of the Year Award 2019 alongside Prince William, Danny Dyer and Tom Daley

South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey is on the shortlist for Celebrity Dad of the Year Award, it has been announced.

The nation can now vote for who they want to crown the winner, before the polls close on Sunday, May 26.

The dad of the year and mum of the year awards are this year being sponsored by Clas Ohlson.

Previous winners of the dad award include Take That's Gary Barlow, McFly's Tom Fletcher and last year’s surprise winner, Mark Hoyle AKA LadBaby, who snatched the prize from A-List nominees including David Walliams and Liam Payne.

This year’s shortlist is comprised of the nation’s most loved dads, from new parents, Joe Wicks and Tom Daley, to third-time dad and Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

It also includes controversial Eastenders actor, and dad of Love Island winner Dani, Danny Dyer.

He is joined by internet parenting sensation Jonathan Saccone-Joly, dad of four, who runs a popular YouTube channel documenting his experiences as a father.

Comedian Chris has also made this year’s shortlist, after recently starting a podcast with wife Rosie all about the highs and lows of family life.

In the running alongside Chris, who starred in BBC comedy Hebburn, is dancer and choreographer, Ashley Banjo, who is gearing up to tour the UK in celebration of the ten year anniversary of Diversity this year.

TV personalities Declan Donnelly and Jeff Brazier are the final names to have made this year’s shortlist.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite at https://www.clasohlson.com.

Briony Samuel, UK media manager at Clas Ohlson, said: “With so many deserving dads across the nation, we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Celebrity Dad of the Year Award 2019.

"Clas Ohlson was founded by a father, so this partnership is of huge importance for us and reinforces our trademark as a family brand, dedicated to helping people simplify life."

Full shortlist:

Prince William

Danny Dyer

Tom Daley

Ashley Banjo

Jeff Brazier

Simon Thomas

Declan Donnelly

Chris Ramsey

Jonathan Saccone-Joly

Joe Wicks