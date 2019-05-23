South Shields comes together for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

Businesses and schools in South Tyneside turned pink and blue mark the second anniversary since Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry sadly lost their lives.

Yesterday marked two years since the pair, described as perfect for one another, had their lives cut short in the Manchester terror attack.

Tributes for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry left at South Shields Town Hall on the second anniversary

This year the families of Chloe and Liam have chosen to mark the day privately, rather than having a second public memorial service in South Shields.

Instead they asked people to take part in a pink and blue day by raising funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The charity was set up in memory of talented performer Chloe, 17, and skilled cricketer Liam, 19, as a way of helping others to achieve their dreams in sport and performing arts.

The borough certainly delivered, from South Shields Town Hall being lit up in the two special colours, and flying its flag half mast, to more than 450 companies and schools taking part in the memorial day.

Bessy's Sweet Bakes Bethany Compton on Sandahaven Beach

Greame Brett, charity trustee, and owner of Westoe Travel, where Chloe worked, said: “It’s been wonderful to see the town once again come together.

“More than 450 different organisations and schools have pledged their support to the Trust. We don’t know how much money has been raised just yet, that will take a while to collect.

“I think this is what South Shields does best, it offers support when it’s needed the most and never lets us down.”

Ziggy’s in Prince Georg Square, South Shields, had two huge balloon towers outside its doors.

South SHields town Hall flies its flag at half mast.

Staff had organised special fundraising raffles, bingo and card games.

Stephen Sullivan said: “We just wanted to do out bit to support such an amazing good cause and of course to remember two very special young people.

“We’ve also been selling wristbands and T-shirts to raise as much money as possible.”

Shelby Barraclough, a hair stylist at Peter Marsh Hairdressing in King Street, South Shields, had organised a cake stall in the salon and was creating special pink and blue plaits on customers, which were sprinkled with glitter.

Pink and blue day for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry at McDonalds, King Street, South Shields with staff Cheryl Myers and shift manager Dawn Urwin (R)

She said: “My family are connected to Chloe’s, so I asked Peter and he was more than happy to get involved.

“I’m planning to charge £5 per plait and all that will be going to the trust.”

McDonald’s in King Street, South Shields, was also doing its bit to remember the couple.

Dawn Urwin, shift manager, said: “We’ve been handing out pink and blue balloons to all of the children, they;re the only colours we have today.

“Chloe’s brother worked for us for a short wile, so we just wanted to show we care.”