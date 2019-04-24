South Shields Customs House urges people to support it as arts venue celebrates 25th anniversary with new season of entertainment

The Customs House boss Ray Spencer is encouraging people to support the arts venue as it continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a packed calendar of entertainment.

Executive director Mr Spencer is reminding visitors that by supporting the venue they are supporting a charity, as the venue kicks off its new season.

Britain's Got Talent winner Richard Jones, will bring his national Escape tour to the theatre.

He said: “A new season of shows, films, events and exhibitions dawns as we continue our 25th anniversary year.

“Remember, in supporting The Customs House you are supporting a charity and the work we undertake in the community helps change lives and raise the aspirations of our children and young people.

“We give many aspiring actors and creatives their first professional opportunity in this most competitive of fields.

“We don’t pay shareholders or make profits for multi-nationals, we re-invest in our community, employing over 60 local people, supported by a team of more than 40 volunteers.

Dr Shoba Srivastava and members of Hindu Nari Sangh who will be performing at The Customs House.

“Please keep supporting us and in this special year, help The Customs House maintain and grow the contribution it makes to our people and our region.”

With music and dance set to take centre stage at the Customs House this season, visitors can expect entertainment from the likes of Irish folk legends The Fureys on Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones, will bring his national Escape tour to the theatre on Friday, May 3, at 7.30pm.

The University of Sunderland presents Staging the Dance on Wednesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 2, at 7pm, showcasing original works created by students.

Blowin' in the Wind Songs of Peace, Protest and Love will be coming to The Customs House.

Vocal harmony group Encore will also take to the stage, from Tuesday, May 14, to Saturday, May 18.

In June, tribute act Ultimate Buble takes place on Friday, June 7, at 7.30pm, Classic Clapton takes to the stage on Friday, June 14, at 7.30pm, followed by The Customs House Big Band’s Swing on a Summer Evening on Sunday, June 16, at 6pm.

Blowin’ in the Wind – Songs of Peace, Protest and Love will be held on Friday, June 28, at 7.30pm.

South Tyneside Dance Festival takes place from Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 21, featuring more than 40 schools from the borough, followed by an evening of music and dance from Hindu Nari Sangh on Saturday, June 22, at 7pm.

Ultimate Buble comes to the Customs House this summer.

