Stephen Johnstone, 59, was left unconscious after being attacked from behind by a group of yobs while walking home from Armstrong’s Bar, on Stanhope Road.

After parting ways with his son Michael in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stephen was walking home alone when he felt a thud on the back of his head near the KFC car park, on Chichester Road, before being brutally attacked by a group of men, who took his phone and car keys.

The assault has left Stephen with a fractured eye socket, 12 stitches and a ruptured retina which will require surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Johnstone after the attack

Stephen’s son, Michael Johnstone, 32 is appealing for anyone who may have information on the attack to come forward to police after being left shocked by what happened.

He said: “It’s not just a few punches, whoever these people are, they’ve given him a good kicking. It shook him up but hopefully we’ll find whoever was behind this.

“I’ve been going round to people’s houses asking for CCTV and I’m asking people to keep their eyes and ears out for any information. It’s just not fair, you cannot be doing that to people on their way home. He did nothing wrong, he was just walking home minding his own business.”

Stephen and Michael, who run a courier business together, had spent the night enjoying a drink at Armstrong’s bar before the attack.

A trail of blood found at the scene of the incident the next morning by Stephen's son, Michael

Stephen is now resting and recovering at home while being cared for by his family and awaiting surgery.