South Shields dad left with fractured eye socket and 12 stitches after being attacked on his way home from the pub
A South Shields dad was left hospitalised and requiring surgery after a vicious attack by yobs on his way back from the pub early Saturday morning.
Stephen Johnstone, 59, was left unconscious after being attacked from behind by a group of yobs while walking home from Armstrong’s Bar, on Stanhope Road.
After parting ways with his son Michael in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stephen was walking home alone when he felt a thud on the back of his head near the KFC car park, on Chichester Road, before being brutally attacked by a group of men, who took his phone and car keys.
The assault has left Stephen with a fractured eye socket, 12 stitches and a ruptured retina which will require surgery.
Stephen’s son, Michael Johnstone, 32 is appealing for anyone who may have information on the attack to come forward to police after being left shocked by what happened.
He said: “It’s not just a few punches, whoever these people are, they’ve given him a good kicking. It shook him up but hopefully we’ll find whoever was behind this.
“I’ve been going round to people’s houses asking for CCTV and I’m asking people to keep their eyes and ears out for any information. It’s just not fair, you cannot be doing that to people on their way home. He did nothing wrong, he was just walking home minding his own business.”
Stephen and Michael, who run a courier business together, had spent the night enjoying a drink at Armstrong’s bar before the attack.
Stephen is now resting and recovering at home while being cared for by his family and awaiting surgery.