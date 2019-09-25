Yvonne Brown, 56, faced a lifetime’s fear of heights on Sunday, September 22 when she took part in the skydive to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

It’s a cause very close to home for Yvonne, who has spent almost 20 years caring for those with dementia and lost her own dad to the disease 12 years ago.

Despite being ‘absolutely petrified’, Yvonne had always wanted to have a go at the adrenaline-fuelled activity.

Yvonne Brown took part in a skydive to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society. Credit: Skydive Academy

She finally plucked up the courage after seeing an advert on Facebook offering half price skydives at Peterlee airfield.

“It felt like an omen,” said Yvonne, who works at West Farm Care Centre in Longbenton, Newcastle.

Still reeling from the thrill of it all, she continued: “It was absolutely brilliant.

“I woke up in the morning feeling really calm but I started to get butterflies when we reached the right altitude ready to jump. I was quite nervous as we worked the way towards the door to wait to jump off, but the instructor not me not to worry as he would be pushing me out.”

She added: “I’ve ticked a massive thing off my bucket list because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“It was an amazing experience and the Alzheimer's Society is such a brilliant cause.”

As well as working in care homes specialising in Alzheimer’s for 17 years, Yvonne looked after her dad, who suffered from vascular dementia, for two years before his death in 2008.

“Unless you live or work with it, which I have done both, it’s very hard to realise how much it affects your life, and not just for the person themselves but the family as well,” she said.

Yvonne has raised more than £530 for the charity so far and now says she wants to do it all over again.

“Most people think I’m crazy, but I would love to do it again at some point,” she added

“I’m really proud of my accomplishments and how much I’ve raised, I feel out of this world.

“I would definitely recommend it.”