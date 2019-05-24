South Shields FC staff see club’s historic win played out on stage

Staff and volunteers from South Shields FC turned out to see their club’s historic FA Vase win played out on stage.

Club representatives were invited along to the opening night of Everywhere We Go at The Customs House, which tells the story of the team’s road to Wembley through the eyes of four fans.

The Boyle Yer Stotts production is written by Dale Meeks and Iain Cunningham and stars Jill Dellow, Wayne Miller, Luke Maddison and Craig Richardson.

South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson, who has steered the club’s amazing turnaround in fortunes since taking over in May 2015, has given his full backing to the show.

Rehearsals even took place at Mariners Park.

He said: “When we first learned that a play about our magical weekend at Wembley was being planned, we were delighted to throw our support behind it.

“The FA Vase final was the culmination of a remarkable season and the weekend we enjoyed in London was beyond our wildest dreams.

“The sight of more than 15,000 South Shields supporters at Wembley was a joy to behold, and to win the final in the manner we did made things all the more special.

“It will be interesting to see how the story translates to the stage, and we’re sure Everywhere We Go will prove to be brilliantly entertaining for all those who go to see it.

“We wish all involved in the play good luck.”

The club triumphed in a 4-0 victory over Cleethorpes Town FC in their first ever trip to Wembley in 2017 and secured promotion to the Northern Premier League Division 1 in the same season.

Everywhere We Go runs until Saturday, May 25, with performances at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £14, are available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

A collection is being held after each performance for The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.