South Shields defender Jack Bodenham supporting Show Racism the Red Card.

South Shields FC will show its support for the outstanding work of the charity Show Racism The Red Card at Saturday's game against Gainsborough Trinity.

It is just one of a number of initiatives in South Tyneside and across the UK involving football clubs at all levels working to stamp out racism in the game, and in society as a whole.

The Mariners’ players will warm-up in Show Racism The Red Card shirts ahead of the match, while both teams will hold up red cards before the pre-match handshakes to once again demonstrate that racism – and indeed discrimination of all kinds – will not be accepted or tolerated.

Show Racism The Red Card is the UK’s leading anti-racism education charity, and uses the high-profile status of football and football players to help tackle prejudice and racial discrimination in society by hosting educational events with young people and adults in schools, workplaces and the wider community.

Our backing for the charity at Saturday’s game follows our support on its annual Wear Red Day campaign last month.

Show Racism The Red Card’s honorary president, Shaka Hislop, said: “Show Racism the Red Card started some 25 years ago with myself and many of my team-mates from Newcastle United going into schools to speak about our experiences with racism and what we’ve learnt from sharing diverse dressing rooms.

“Over the 25 years since, our organisation has become the UK’s largest anti-racism educational charity.

“It shows the power of our sport to change minds and change hearts, and while racism is a societal issue, the game continues to play an outsized role in shaping the world that we want to see.

“Continuing to lead by example, that’s our responsibilities as footballers and football clubs to our communities.

“So, on behalf of myself and Show Racism the Red Card we would like to thank South Shields Football Club and the supporters for their support in sharing this responsibility.”

For more information about the work of Show Racism the Red Card, visit www.theredcard.org.