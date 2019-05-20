South Shields firefighter honoured for saving young woman's life

A South Shields firefighter has been honoured for his part in saving the life of a young woman.

Firefighter Adrian Sargent has been presented with a Certificate of Commendation from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Chris Lowther , for his meritorious conduct while under extremely challenging conditions.

At around 9.30pm on April 29, South Shields crews were called to the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland after receiving reports of a person threatening to jump.

When they arrived, they found the distressed 21-year-old woman on the wrong side of the railings.

Firefighter Sargent calmly approached the woman, reassuring her in an attempt to gain trust. By listening and supporting, he ultimately persuaded her to let him and another firefighter help her back over the barrier.

She was then handed safely into the care of Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service.

Firefighter Sargent was dispatched to the scene as part of the Service’s rope rescue team. The team comprises a specialist crew that are trained in rescuing people and animals from inaccessible places, such as cliffs, bridges and confined spaces.

CFO Lowther said: "Firefighter Sargent demonstrated compassion, professionalism and bravery in the proficient way in which he undertook his duties, reflecting the high standards set by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

"This was a first class rescue and the way in which he dealt with a very high pressured situation was exemplary – a very fitting act of bravery on the eve of his 18th anniversary of becoming a firefighter.”