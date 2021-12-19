South Shields firefighters help rescue Misty the Whippet from the River Tyne

The incident, which took place this morning, saw Misty, who was described by firefighters as a Whippet, become stranded after entering the water and then being unable to get up onto the riverbank ledge.

After being alerted to the situation, South Shields’s specialist rope team were deployed to rescue the dog who was in difficulties close to Gateshead. A rescue boat was also launched from Byker Community Fire Station.

By the time fire crews arrived at the scene, Misty, who has black fur, had managed to clamber onto the river wall but was unable to get to the top of the bank.

Watch manager McDonald, who was the fire officer in charge of the operation, said: “She was stood shivering on the wall and couldn’t get back to her owner. We were able to collect Misty in the boat and take her ashore to be reunited.

"The owner was over the moon that she was safe and very grateful for our efforts. We are here to protect all life – be that human or animal. Thankfully this was another positive outcome.”

Firefighters, including members from South Shields, with Misty the Whippet after she was rescued from the River Tyne. Photograph: Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service

From being deployed, to Misty being reunited with her owner took around 45 minutes.

Tyne and Wear Rescue Service tweeted: “Don't stop retrieving! Earlier today, crews from Byker, Gateshead and South Shields community fire stations rescued a dog which was stranded on a riverbank. Pup-arazzi took this photo. Lets raise the ruff for the safe rescue of this pup.”

