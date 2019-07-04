South Shields fundraiser the Big Pink Dress praises South Tyneside Hospital following health scare

Colin Burgin-Plews has praised staff at South Tyneside District Hospital following health scare

The much-loved charity champion returned home on Wednesday, July 3 after being admitted to South Tyneside District Hospital with a heart problem.

Colin Burgin-Plews was experiencing chest pains and numbness in his arm when he was admitted to hospital on Saturday, June 29 and a heart scan revealed a blocked valve and high blood pressure.

Colin Burgin-Plews hopes to be fit enough for the Great North Run in September

Now back at his home in South Shields, Colin explained: “I’m not in any danger at the moment, I’ve just got to take it easy. I’ve been given beta blockers to help my blood pressure come down and stop the blocked artery – I’m hoping to get back to work next week.”

The 50-year-old also expressed his gratitude to staff at the hospital.

“The doctors and nurses at that hospital were amazing, every single one of them,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you go in with a heart problem you are terrified, but they were so lovely. Especially Ward 6, they always had a laugh and a smile with you as well, which is what you need. I’d be devastated if that hospital went.”

Colin Burgin-Plews has been touched by all the messages of support.

He has also taken to Twitter to thank everyone for all the messages of support, with have come from far and wide, he added: “I got a lovely message from Brendan Foster today - that’s so amazing, you get these messages and you think ‘wow people actually care’.”

Colin has had to cancel several of his upcoming fundraising events including the South Shields Parade on Saturday, the Gateshead 10k on Sunday, and the ‎Newcastle Frontrunners‎ to LGBT 5k Festival of Running 2019 on July 19.

However he hopes he will be fit enough to take on the Great North Run in September.