SURT: Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together was chosen as the good cause by South Shields Golf Club captain Tony Mordew to benefit from an annual fundraiser.

The Captain’s Day at South Shields Golf Club managed to raise £4,141.76 for the charity across its three-day event.

SURT which is ran by managing directors Claire Amans and Leanne Hansen help 11-24 year-olds across the borough who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour based abuse and stalking and harassment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain's Day at South Shields Golf Club in aid of SURT

During the weekend the golf club hosted a Texas Scramble (a team game in golf) as well as players taking to the course for a game of golf and families enjoyed a fun day which helped SURT raise vital funds for the work they do.

Speaking about the event, Leanne said: “The event was a huge success and could not have been possible without support from South Shields Golf Club staff, golfers and their families. Event sponsors, singers, the children’s entertainer and auctioneer provided fun filled activities throughout.

“The support from Radio Shields on DAB mobile and on smart speaker, donations from Bede’s Helping Hands to support the children’s event and the evening opening and competition winner awards by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside helped us to raise awareness of relationship abuse.”

The money raised will enable SURT to continue to support children and young people, parents and carers who seek their support.

SURT also intends to utilise the funds to continue development of its Steering Supporter groups. Four of the Steering Supporters volunteered their time on Saturday, making over 200 bacon butties for golfers, selling raffle tickets and drawing prize winners.

The event also highlighted the important role of local businesses and the community in keeping South Tyneside children and young people safe, improving their happiness and raising their hope and aspirations.