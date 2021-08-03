South Shields' Haven Point's pools closed to swimmers after centre suffers 'electrical fault'

A leisure centre has closed off access to its pools after the building was hit by an electrical fault.

By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:58 am

South Tyneside Council has confirmed the facilities at Haven Point in South Shields have shut today, Tuesday, August 3.

A spokesperson said: “Haven Point pools and the sauna and steamroom are currently closed due to an electrical fault with the plant room.

“We are awaiting further details from the contractor.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and the website will be updated regularly.

“People are reminded that they can use any of the borough’s other leisure facilities at Hebburn Central, Temple Park, Monkton Stadium or Jarrow Pool.”

It comes just weeks after the gym at Haven Point was forced to close when the centre sprang a number of leaks on July 6, when South Tyneside was hit by bad weather.

Haven Point’s gyms, swimming pools, fitness classes, saunas and steam rooms are all reopen after covid restrictions eased, but users must book sessions before attending.

Haven Point in South Shields.

