South Shields match in memory of youngster Jak Fada who club hold 'so closely to their hearts'

South Shields and Cleethorpes Town are set to renew their friendly rivalry as they compete for the first Jak Fada Memorial Trophy this summer.

The memorial match has been organised following suggestions from supporters of the Owls following the tragic death of 10-year-old Shields fan Jak Fada in November 2017.

South Shields FC players and supporters take part in a minutes applause in memory of Jak Fada in December

A pre-season match is to take place between the sides at Mariners Park on Saturday, July 13.

It will be the fourth meeting between the clubs in just over two years, after they first locked horns in the final of the FA Vase at Wembley Stadium in May 2017.

On and since that momentous occasion, the two clubs have built a strong friendship, with Cleethorpes supporters offering real solidarity following Jak's untimely death.

South Shields Managing Director Keith Finnigan said: "We very much look forward to welcoming Cleethorpes to Mariners Park this summer, particularly after they were such welcoming hosts for us during our pre-season programme last year.

"Matches between the two clubs are always strongly but fairly contested, and of course any meeting with Cleethorpes brings back great memories for us of our FA Vase victory at Wembley.

"The way Cleethorpes fans offered their sympathies and showed solidarity with our own supporters following the untimely passing of Jak was very touching to see, and it's great to see just how strong the friendship between the clubs and two sets of supporters is.

"It should be a memorable occasion in memory of Jak, who we hold so closely to our hearts.

"It will be our pleasure to welcome Cleethorpes and we hope both sets of supporters enjoy the day."

This is the second confirmed fixture of Shields' pre-season schedule.

A Huddersfield Town development side will also visit Mariners Park on Wednesday, July 17.

The fixture was agreed as part of the deal which took Shields academy graduate Will McCamley to Huddersfield earlier this month.