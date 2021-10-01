Susan Burgess, 38, will be running the Kielder Marathon this Sunday, October 3, and then three weeks later will be doing another 26.2 miles in the Rotterdam Marathon on October 24, all to raise money for North East charity The Kayaks.

Special needs teacher Susan originally signed up to do the Rotterdam Marathon in April 2020, before it was cancelled due to Covid and rescheduled for this October.

Thinking she wouldn’t be able to make it to Rotterdam due to travel restrictions, Susan signed up for the Kielder Marathon instead, however, restrictions were then eased meaning Susan could travel to Holland quarantine free, leaving her with two marathons in the space of three weeks.

Susan Burgess and her son Logan

Susan, who also did the Great North Run, is being supported by her two sons, Logan, 10, and Jensen, eight, who took part in the junior Great North Run and have signed up for the junior event at the Kielder Marathon.

Susan said: “I initially thought I wouldn’t be able to travel to Rotterdam so I signed up for Kielder so I could still raise some money, then the rules changed and I ended up with two marathons in three weeks. It’s daunting but I’m looking forward to it.

“The Kayaks are a great charity and they do so much for so many people. I didn’t plan to do two marathons so close together but if it means I can raise more money for them it’ll be worth it.”

As a special needs teacher, Susan has close connections to Kayaks and the work they do, but also as her son Logan is diagnosed with AHD and benefits from the organisation’s activities.

Susan's youngest son, Jensen

The Kayaks were formed in 2010 and became a registered charity in 2014, offering activities and support for children living with special needs and disabilities across the North East.

They also offer vital advice, friendship and information for families with special needs children in the North East.

To support Susan in her fundraising, visit her Virgin Money page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=SusanBurgessRotterdam2020&pageUrl=1