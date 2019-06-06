South Shields Navy veteran recalls his D-Day role on 75th anniversary of landings

A South Shields Royal Navy veteran has recalled his role aboard one of the first ships involved in the D-Day invasion, on its 75th anniversary.

Ninety-three-year James Elliot was aboard minesweeper HMS Onyx as it cleared the way for the landing craft to reach the beaches.

Veteran James Elliot ( top right corner) with his training group

James, who grew up in Catherine Street and now lives at the Temple Green sheltered accommodation complex, said: “We did not know what was happening but we were in Portsmouth.”

The invasion had been planned for June 5, but was delayed by bad weather.

However, with the risk of exposure ever present, there was a limit to how long fleet could be held back.

“There was this tremendous gale blew up and they cancelled the invasion until the next day,” said James.

“They had to go then, because the Germans would have found out what was happening, so we sailed the next day in absolutely mountainous seas.”

HMS Onyx was one of the ship leading the way to France: “We set off about 10pm - we had to clear the Channel right through to where the Germans were.

“They thought we were going to Calais but we went to Normandy, which was really lucky.

“We had to clear the way to get the landing craft in and get the people ashore. We were the sixth ship in the invasion, we had to get close to the shore.

James in uniform

“I was on the depth charge crew and we actually sank a German mini-submarine.

“It came to the surface and the pilot was a lad of about 16. He was very young - but that was just the way it was.

“There were a lot of men lost that day.”

As well as clearing the mines, the Onyx provided escort duties to some of the Navy’s biggest battleships as they pounded the Normandy coast.

James Elliot with his medals

“We were under fire but we did not take any real damage,” he said.

“We were with a couple of the big ships - the King George V and one of the other massive ones. We had to escort them because there were German bombers in the area.

“Talking about it now, it seems like last week.”

D-Day was not James’s first brush with danger, however - that came before he even went to sea.

Called up on his 18th birthday, he trained at a commandeered holiday camp in Skegness, which was rechristened Royal Arthur.

“It got bombed,” he said.

“The French Navy was at one end of the camp and we were at the other.

“They got bombed. There were a few of them killed but we were at the other end and we were alright.”