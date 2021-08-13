South Shields personal trainer runs 84 miles along Hadrian's Wall in amazing time - and smashes his fundraising hopes

Lee at the finish with his family

Lee chose the two charities after losing his cousin, James Addyman, to cancer, while his partner’s sister, Sam Purcell, has a heart condition and had to have an ICD fitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It is the 30-year-old’s longest run yet. Having run 26 miles in the past, he completed three times that distance on his latest challenge.

Lee at the finish.

Lee, who runs business Raw Fitness North East, said: “It went really well. I did it in 17 hours and three minutes, which is awesome.

"So far I’ve raised more than £1,500 in total between the two charities. I was skeptical about getting £200 per charity, so that’s really good.”

The grueling route took its toll on Lee's body, but the personal trainer is already back in action.

“I had to get crutches for the day (after the run),” he said.

James Addyman, who lost his life to cancer.

"The next day I just had a bit of a swollen foot, but I’m back teaching and training everyone – so no rest for the wicked.

"But it went really well and I can’t wait for the next crazy thing that gets stuck in my head.”

Speaking about his cousin James, he said: “My side of the family has a lot to do with the Teenage Cancer Trust, particularly my aunt and uncle, because my cousin lost his life to cancer.

“He developed a tumour in his shoulder and had to get his arm amputated.

“He got better but then [the cancer] came back in his 20s and he sadly passed away.

"Every year my family does something for the charity and I just felt like it was my turn to do something.”

He added: “Pumping Marvellous is a charity that helped my partner’s sister who has a heart condition and nearly lost her life after suffering a cardiac arrest a few years back.

"She was resuscitated and now has a defibrillator to control her heart rate.

"The charity was a massive help to her.”

:: To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-nelson8?utm_id=124 and https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-nelson7?utm_id=124