South Shields residents call for more to be done to tackle bullying in schools

South Tyneside residents say that more should be done to tackle bulling. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The majority of Gazette readers are in favour of more action to be taken to clamp down on bullying, according to our recent online poll.

It comes following new statistics from the Anti-Bullying Alliance which highlighted how more than one in 10 children say they have missed school as a result of bulling.

We asked readers: ‘Do you think schools and other educational establishments need to do more to clamp down on bullying?’

More than 700 people responded to the question, with 96% saying that yes, they felt more needed to be done to help tackle the issue.

Just 4% of readers said no, they felt that enough has been done.

Here is what you had to say on the issue:

Natalie Moulding said: “Schools definitely, but parents need to teach kids not to be bullies.”

Alex Brown commented: “Think it’s down to the parents to teach their kids to be kind.”

Paula McPheators wrote: “More consequences for bad behaviour would be a start.”

Ashleigh Duncan commented: “Think parents could do more.”

Rachel Mavin commented: “Bullying stays with the victims for life.”

Janet Burn said; “Bullying has always been there. Great it's been brought to attention more now.”

Helen Ford said: “I don't think bullies realise how much it affects you the rest of your life.”