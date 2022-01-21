South Shields Sea Cadets is based in Wapping Street on the town's historic riverside.

South Shields Sea Cadets can now offer children as young as nine the chance to join , with the option to move up to senior cadets when they turn 12.

Originally children weren’t able to join junior sea cadets until they turned ten, but with age being lowered South Shields Sea Cadets jumped at the chance of opening up the opportunity to get more young people involved.

Sophie Dawson, Unit Training Officer said: “The sea cadets is there to give young people a place to learn new skills outside of the school setting. to achieve things that they never thought in a million years that they would. Things like climbing up a 22 metre mast of a tall ship isn't for the faint-hearted.”

South Shields Sea Cadets

The modules and activities within the junior section are varied. Some of things juniors will do is learn and develop skills in Seamanship and First Aid and take part in water activities such as sailing and rowing.

Cadets will also have the opportunity to learn about naval history as well as visiting museums.

Any new joiner will stay in the junior section until they turn 12 and then move on to become a senior cadet having completed their Junior cadet modules. Within South Shields Unit there is also the opportunity for cadets to become Marine Cadets when they are 13.5 years.

Sea Cadets will be expected to wear a uniform and be smart and presentable as well as maintaining a good attendance record.

Sophie added: “There are so many pathways as a Junior Cadet within the Sea Cadets and the syllabus that they follow really opens that up to them, giving them the opportunity to gain qualifications, learn new skills and have fun at the same time, whilst making friends and building relationships with people they will keep with them forever.”

South Shields Sea Cadets hope to run their new junior section from Thursday, 3 February. Parades take place on Thursday evenings 6pm-8pm.

For further information to sign your child up for Junior Sea Cadets send an email to [email protected]

