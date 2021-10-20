The Asda branch in Coronation Street has been undergoing a major refurbishment, and has installed new giant posters promoting the local community during the work.

But designers had to go back to the drawing board after shoppers spotted the sign misspelled the town’s name, reading ‘We’re proud to be part of your community, the mouth of the Tyne, South Sheilds’.

After being notified of the mistake by shoppers, Asda were quick to rectify the issue.

The sign misspelled the town's name

The posters have now been taken down and new ones, with the correct spelling, have been ordered.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Whoops! Thanks for letting us know about a small typo on these posters, we’ve taken them down now and ordered correct versions so that customers can focus on the great images of our local community instead.”