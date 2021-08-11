Harry Harland, from South Shields

Harry Harland, 28, who is studying a PhD in law, got into rowing just two years ago as a way of keeping fit.

Now, Harry is competing in one of the biggest and most prestigious rowing events in the world when he takes part in the Henley Royal Regatta rowing competition.

The former Harton Academy pupil was due to be in action on August 11 and is hoping to make everyone back home proud.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry’s girlfriend, Jess Bonner said: “Harry is definitely making us all really proud. To see someone from South Shields compete in the Henley Royal Regatta is just amazing. He’s really excited for it but I’ll be nervous watching him.”

The Henley Royal Regatta is a rowing event held each year on the river Thames by the town of Henley-on-Thames with over 300 races and more than 300,000 visitors each year.

The prestigious annual event was first established in 1839, lasts five days and regularly attracts rowers from all over the world.

The achievement of competing in the event has delighted Harry’s family, including his Dad, Steven Harland.

His dad said: “Prior to Cambridge the only rowing Harry had done was in the Marine Park Pond. He started rowing to keep fit but then went on to row for his college. He has only been rowing for two years so he’s done very well to get into what is the largest and one the most prestigious rowing events in the world.

“The last time Harry competed in sports was boxing for Horsely Hill and running for South Shields Harriers, before leaving to study at Cambridge. It really is quite an honour to race in this rowing event.”

Harry has been working hard in preparation for the event and can’t wait to row in the historic one-mile course.

The five-day event is taking place from Wednesday August 11 to Sunday August 15 and attracts participants ranging from olympians, school teams and beginners.