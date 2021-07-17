South Shields swimmers share photos of sea dips as they celebrate success of friendship group

4. Wetsuit at the ready

Janice Wilkinson said: "I wanted to do something that was different and have loved swimming since I was little. Going into the sea was a huge adventure for me and I love it. We are so lucky to have such a beautiful coastline. Swimming in the sea helps me stop to think about things I can't control and just enjoy the tranquillity of my surroundings."

Photo: Janice Wilkinson