4. Taking on the waves

Helen Murray said: "Since I started in September, sea dipping is by far the most satisfying pastime for me in more ways than one. There is nothing quite like it for clearing your mind. It is different every day; whether you make it up for sunrise, it’s foggy or snowing; moonlight or a glorious day, I always feel amazing after it. I have met a lot of like minded friends from doing this and my only regret is not doing it sooner."

Photo: Helen Murray