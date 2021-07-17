Janice Wilkinson said: "I wanted to do something that was different and have loved swimming since I was little. Going into the sea was a huge adventure for me and I love it. We are so lucky to have such a beautiful coastline. Swimming in the sea helps me stop to think about things I can't control and just enjoy the tranquillity of my surroundings."
Janice Wilkinson said: "I wanted to do something that was different and have loved swimming since I was little. Going into the sea was a huge adventure for me and I love it. We are so lucky to have such a beautiful coastline. Swimming in the sea helps me stop to think about things I can't control and just enjoy the tranquillity of my surroundings."

South Shields swimmers share photos of sea dips as they celebrate success of friendship group

Cold toes and warm smiles are celebrated in these photos as swimmers share their love of the sea.

By Fiona Thompson
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 1:11 pm

We asked members of the South Shields Sea Swimmers group if they would like to help spread the word about the sessions and what heading into the waves for a dip means to them.

Here, they explain in their own words the joy it has brought them.

The club’s social sessions are held at 9am each Saturday at Little Haven Beach, with members gathering shortly before at the steps closest to the Weebles artworks.

Anyone who would like to join in should wear a costume, while others feel warmer and more comfortable in a wet suit, and they can take towel and warm clothing for afterwards.

It’s also a good idea to pack a hot drink for after.

A mix of people get involved, from people just in for a bob to those training for triathlons, with new comers advised to find someone to match their ability as they head for the water.

For more information join the group’s page on Facebook.

1. Ready to join in

Deborah Simpson said: "I joined the Facebook group about two or three weeks ago but not had a chance to swim with the group yet. My husband and I have been sea swimming at Little Haven and loved it completely. We’ve also swam off isle of Arran and Seaham - we hope to meet the group at some point."

Photo: Deborah Simpson

2. A stunning start to the day

Beth Thompson shared this photo of her swimming at sunrise at Trow Rocks and said: "I have been swimming since February 2021 and the best thing for me has been the friendships I have made."

Photo: Beth Thompson

3. Sisters swim together

Geraldine Hatfield said: "My sister Beverly and I - in our 60 somethings - started sea swimming a few years ago as we heard its helps stave off dementia. Some tell us it's too late!"

Photo: Geraldine Hatfield

4. Taking on the waves

Helen Murray said: "Since I started in September, sea dipping is by far the most satisfying pastime for me in more ways than one. There is nothing quite like it for clearing your mind. It is different every day; whether you make it up for sunrise, it’s foggy or snowing; moonlight or a glorious day, I always feel amazing after it. I have met a lot of like minded friends from doing this and my only regret is not doing it sooner."

Photo: Helen Murray

