Bradley George, 16, from Westoe, has set himself the challenge of running 57 half marathons in 57 days in an effort to raise money for Walking With The Wounded - an organisation which helps former British Armed Forces personnel transition to civilian life.

The teenager has came up with the idea after he raised £1,050 for the Key To Life Food Bank in South Shields in December last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley ran seven half marathons in seven days between Friday, December 16, and Thursday, December 22, using treadmills at his school, Mortimer Community Academy, and on the weekends using a treadmill at home.

Bradley George, 15

His mum, Michelle George, 60, has spoken of her pride in Bradley and explained where the idea to raise money for Walking With The Wounded came from.

She said: “I’m getting quite used to Bradley coming up with these kind of ideas but I’m shattered just thinking about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first thing I said to him was ‘think about the blisters’ but he is very determined to do it.

“I’m proud of what he has achieved so far and I’ll be here to support him throughout all of the runs.

Bradley with mum Michelle George

“Bradley’s older brother is a veteran who has served overseas and has seen things that no one should ever have to see, so raising money for Walking With The Wounded is great because it is a cause close to our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley is due to start his first run of the challenge on June 17, with the current record set at 55 half marathons on a treadmill in 55 days.

You can sponsor Bradley by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bradley-george-runner.