South Shields theatre’s Broadway charity show

Local charities are set to benefit from a show celebrating the lesser-known hits of much-loved Broadway musicals.

Forgotten Broadway 2 comes to The Customs House at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 26, following the success of the hit original production in 2017.

The show is being put together by Gareth Hunter, of Ion Productions, in aid of Hebburn Helps Community Food Bank and and The Customs House Trust, which is the charity behind The Customs House.

Gareth said: “The last Forgotten Broadway was a sell-out two years ago and this is a whole new show of forgotten or lesser-known numbers from Broadway musicals, featuring a fantastic line-up of singers and dancers.”

Gareth said he was keen for the charities supported by the show to be local to the north east, so the money and support stayed in the area.

He added: “Hebburn Helps is a fantastic volunteer-led charity that is helping local people through some of the hardest times, providing not only essential food supplies, but also support to these families.

“The Customs House is a fantastic venue that has provided so many people, including myself, with fantastic opportunities over the years. It not only nurtures local talent, but also works hard to provide entertainment and engagement with its audience.”

Jo Durkin, founder and team leader at Hebburn Helps, which is based in Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, said: “Hebburn Helps is thrilled to have been chosen as beneficiaries of Forgotten Broadway 2 at The Customs House.

“Without the support of local people within our community and local businesses, Hebburn Helps Community Food Bank and Crisis Response Team would not be able to operate.”

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “We are honoured that Gareth has chosen to support The Customs House Trust. The last event was a great success and I’m sure audience members will love this show too.”

Tickets for Forgotten Broadway 2 are priced from £15 and are available from the box office.