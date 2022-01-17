South Shields to Seaham 32-mile coastal walk to take place in aid of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade

Last year's Crusade for Brigade event

The Crusade for Brigade event will see people walking from the pier in South Shields all the way down the coast to the Tommy Statue in Seaham in aid of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade. (SSVLB)

The brigade volunteers work all year round, attending incidents along the coast in all weathers, and all all times of day.

The walk will help raise awareness of their dedication, but also funds to enable them to carry out the life-saving work they do each day.

The walkers at the Tommy sculpture in Seaham in 2021.

Angie Comerford, who will be taking part in the challenge, said: “After doing this last year I can say it’s not for the faint-hearted but I can one million percent guarantee you’ll have the best day ever. The morale along the way is simply amazing and we all get each other through.

"These guys are out in all weathers saving lives daily. Let’s do this for them.”

Angie’s main reason for setting up the walk focuses on mental health, after she sadly lost her dad to suicide nine years ago.

Since then Angie – who also founded the Hebburn Helps charity – has campaigned and taken part in fundraising events for mental health and suicide prevention causes.

She said: "The cuts in mental health services have been pretty substantial so I wanted to do something that would benefit the actual heroes on the ground.

"Tom Fennelly – who I call my captain Tom – is a life long volunteer for them and he will be riding and driving the route along with us for support and refreshments and to take anyone home who can’t finish it.”

Crusade for Brigade takes place, Saturday, 21 May, leaving South Shields pier at 5.45am. Anyone who wishes to find out more or take part can do so by joining the Facebook group.

