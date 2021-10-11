The South Shields coastal team were called to Frenchman's Bay following concern of a man.

Members of the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, which won the Queen’s Award earlier this year, were called out to Marsden beach, Frenchmans Bay and the Scotswood Bridge in the space of 24 hours.

Volunteers were scrambled at 8.32am on Sunday, October 10, along with the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team to a report of a male over the safety barrier at Frenchmans Bay.

Team members spoke to the first informant, who indicated his last seen position, and while talking to police, another member of the public directed them to the gun at Trow Rocks.

The teams second tasking of today was to investigate lights at the North end of Marsden beach.

The male explained that he was just out exercising and didn’t realise he shouldn’t be over the barrier before police took his details and left the area.

Coastal teams were called again shortly before 8pm to investigate lights at the north end of Marsden beach, which were reported by members of the public in the Grotto car park.

But team members soon found the lights to be fishermen in no danger.

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade spokesperson said: “Team members quickly ascertained they were fishermen and in no danger. False alarm with good intent.

“Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Coastguard officers were then called for the final time of the evening with Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade to assist police with a male threatening to jump from the Scotswood Bridge.

Volunteers were stood down en route after Police had resolved the situation.

