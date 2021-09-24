South Shields youth group honouring Liam and Chloe with 122-mile walk take on Hadrian's Wall challenge for Together Forever Trust
Youth group members who are walking 122 miles through the year to honour Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford are set to take part in a Hadrians Wall challenge as part of their mission.
Members of youth group The Hut, which is part of South Tyneside Youth Service, are taking on the challenge of walking 122 miles over a year to raise money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust and pay tribute to the other 20 people who died in the Manchester arena bombing attack.
As part of their mission, this weekend the group will be taking part in the Hadrian’s Wall Challenge, where they walk the final 10-mile stretch from Bowness on the Solway to Beaumont as part of the 85th anniversary of NE Youth, based in Blaydon.
Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “It is wonderful to see our young people continuing to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.
“As a community, we were all devastated by the tragedy which saw two of our own inspirational young people taken from us. But through the Trust Chloe and Liam live on and help other young people achieve their dreams.
“The young people from the Hut are to be commended for wanting to raise funds for such a worthy cause. I wish them every success.”
The Hut youth group provides an opportunity for young people in South Tyneside to learn useful new skills, take part in activities and raise money for local charities.
They are aiming to raise £1,220 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, set up to honour the couple’s memory.
The group started their walk on Pink and Blue Day earlier this year when they walked from Roker Pier to South Shields Pier and plan to end their 122 miles on the same day next year.
Pink and Blue Day remembers Chloe, 17 and Liam 19, who were among the 22 people who lost their lives in the tragic incident on May 22 2017.
The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust is a charity set up by the parents of the teenagers and aims to inspire and support others to reach their potential.
To support The Hut on their walk, visit their Just Giving page via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thehutyouthproject2021 .