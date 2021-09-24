South Shields youth group, The Hut

As part of their mission, this weekend the group will be taking part in the Hadrian’s Wall Challenge, where they walk the final 10-mile stretch from Bowness on the Solway to Beaumont as part of the 85th anniversary of NE Youth, based in Blaydon.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “It is wonderful to see our young people continuing to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

“As a community, we were all devastated by the tragedy which saw two of our own inspirational young people taken from us. But through the Trust Chloe and Liam live on and help other young people achieve their dreams.

“The young people from the Hut are to be commended for wanting to raise funds for such a worthy cause. I wish them every success.”

The Hut youth group provides an opportunity for young people in South Tyneside to learn useful new skills, take part in activities and raise money for local charities.

They are aiming to raise £1,220 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, set up to honour the couple’s memory.

Pink and Blue Day remembers Chloe, 17 and Liam 19, who were among the 22 people who lost their lives in the tragic incident on May 22 2017.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust is a charity set up by the parents of the teenagers and aims to inspire and support others to reach their potential.

To support The Hut on their walk, visit their Just Giving page via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thehutyouthproject2021 .