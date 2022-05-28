The event is being held in Redhead Park.

The South Tyneside Adult Carers Service is hosting a Platinum Jubilee Party on Wednesday June 1 between 11am and 3pm at Readhead Park, South Shields.

Monica Scott, carer support coordinator for the service, which is based in the Salvation Army Building in Wawn Street, off Dean Road, said: “We’re hosting the event for our service members who are unpaid/family carers, but it’s an open event which we have planned in partnership with Friends of Readhead Park and Bowls Club, supported by South Tyneside Council.”

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside are opening the event at 11am and there will be live music between 12noon and 2pm.

Members of the public are invited to bring along a deckchair and picnic to join in the celebrations.

The event also falls just ahead of Carers Week 2022, which runs from June 6 to 12.

Monica said: “Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK. It also helps people who don't think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.

“Unpaid carers and the challenges of caring should be recognised in all areas of life.

“Caring should be valued and respected by everyone in our society, and carers should have access to the information and support they need, where and when they need it.”