South Tyneside businesses turn pink and blue as they pay tribute to Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry who lost their lives in Manchester bombing

People are turning South Tyneside pink and blue today to mark the second anniversary since Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry sadly lost their lives.

Westoe Travel in Westoe Road, South Shields, where Chloe worked, got behind the pink and blue day once more to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Lee's Bakery is selling pink and blue cakes to mark the anniversary. (From left) Carole Cook, Andrew Gregg and Tara Lee.

Owner Graeme Brett, who is also treasurer of the trust, said: “The families have asked everyone to make today a day to celebrate the lives of Chloe and Liam and to remember them in a positive way by supporting the trust which helps young people.

“Lots of people are doing fundraising events for the trust, there are around 920 individuals and 450 schools and businesses taking part in fundraising activities.

“Chloe only worked here for a short time but made such a big impression and impact on the team.”

Marsden Cricket Club, where Liam played paid tribute to the pair by turning the club pink and blue for the week, using pink and blue stumps for their home fixtures. ❤

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford

Lee’s Family Bakers in Stanhope Road, South Shields, also made pink and blue cakes for a second year to raise funds for the charity.

Bakery owner and manager Clair Campbell said: “It’s to keep Chloe and Liam fresh in people’s minds and raise funds for a good cause.

“We made the cakes last year and will continue to do so each year for the charity.

“All of the profits from the cakes will go to the charity.”

The Room Hair and Beauty Studio pink and blue day to mark the second anniversary since Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford sadly died. (From left) Cheryl Mackay and Rebecca Pattison.

Marions Florists in West Avenue, South Shields, and The Room hair and beauty studio in Sunderland Road, South Shields, also showed their support with pink and blue window displays.

Rebecca Pattison from the salon said: “Our hair stylist Nicola Cosker came in on her day off to do the display.

“We just wanted to show support for the charity as it is a great thing they are doing.”

Paula Dadswell from Marions Florists said: “This year we are celebrating their lives and keeping the trust running because they are doing great things for the community.”

(From left) Chloe Dadswell with mother Paula Dadswell from Marions Florists.

Chloe’s mum Lisa Rutherford said on the trust’s Facebook page: “When this hideous event occurred we were astonished and overwhelmed by the immeasurable support we received from our hometown for which we will forever be indebted to you all.

“This year we ask that May 22 is a celebration - a huge ‘hurrah!’ to a thriving legacy to two beautiful bairns who are inspiring and aiding so many young people each and ever day.

“We encourage you all to wear ‘pink and blue’, fundraise and raise a glass to a charity that is ran from the heart and has the longevity that none of us could have dreamed of in those early days.”

Anyone who would like to lay flowers at the Chloe and Liam bench at South Shields Town Hall is invited to do so.