South Tyneside celebrates Carers Week with variety of events

The valuable contribution made by carers across South Tyneside will be celebrated next week as the borough comes together to mark national Carers Week.

A wide range of events are being held from June 10-16 to showcase the help and support available to those who spend their lives caring for others.

On Monday, June 10, there will be an information and awareness event about South Tyneside Young Carers Service for families, partners and professionals at the Clervaux Exchange, Clervaux Terrace, Jarrow, between 10am-3pm

An open day will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at the Living Better Lives Resources Centre, on the Royal Industrial Estate, Jarrow, where carers can find out how assistive technology can help them from 10am-4pm.

As well as helping people to live independently in their homes, assistive technology can also give carers peace of mind that the person they care for are safe and well when they are not around.

This could be through simple devices like sensors which alert people when medication has been taken or when a person leaves home or even fallen.

A celebration event hosted by South Tyneside Adult Carers Service will be held at Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road, South Shields, on Thursday, June 13, from 11.30am-5pm, costing £5 per person.

Council deputy leader and lead member for independence and well being, Councillor Tracey Dixon, said: "Carers do a fantastic job of caring for loved ones but we know that many of them feel socially isolated.

"We want to change that and build on the strength of community support in the borough.

"By connecting carers to resources in their community, we aim to help those who devote themselves to the care of others to live better lives."

"Carers Week is the perfect opportunity to try a new activity.

"From green gyms to healthy walks and drop-in sessions to afternoon tea, there really is something for everyone, so I would urge people to come along, try something new and feel part of things."

Further information is available at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/carersweek or by ringing (0191) 4246000.