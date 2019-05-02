South Tyneside Council director to leave authority for new job

A director at South Tyneside Council is to leave the authority for a new job at a neighbouring authority.

John Pearce is currently director of children, adults and health at South Tyneside Council and is vice chair of the regional Association of Directors of Children's Services and Lead Director for Sector-Led Improvement in the region.

Since joining South Tyneside in 2016, John has led a sustained and significant programme of service development in children's services focussing on improving outcomes.

He was also director of children, adults and wellbeing at Trafford Council, in Greater Manchester, and has worked at Buckinghamshire, Halton and Sefton councils.

Mr Pearce, who will take up his new role later this year, said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as corporate director for children and young people's services in Durham and I'm really looking forward to taking up the post.

"Durham is a high performing council where the foundations are already in place to deliver high quality services for children and young people. I'm really pleased to have the chance to help build on this work."

Councillor Olwyn Gunn, Durham County Council's Cabinet member for children and young people's services, said: "John will bring a great deal of experience and expertise to the post of corporate director.

"Looking after the welfare and wellbeing of our children and young people is one of the council's key aims so it is essential that we have the right people in place to lead this work."

Terry Collins, Chief Executive of Durham County Council, said: "John has a wealth of knowledge and a fantastic track record for driving services forward and delivering results.

"He will be an invaluable addition to our senior management team and we are all very much looking forward to working with him."