South Tyneside cricket club aiming to raise £10,000 to aid recovery following the coronavirus pandemic

The club launched in 1925 and ever since has played a major part in the community, however the club now is now looking for support from the public to raise vital funds.

Like many clubs and businesses, Marsden Cricket Club was hit hard by the pandemic. Restrictions meant the clubhouse and bar were unable to open and usual functions and fundraising events were unable to take place. The loss in revenue caused a financial strain on the club.

In recent months the club has also by hit by storms causing significant damage including the destruction of perimeter fencing and safety netting, damage to score boxes, garage roofing and decking and repairs to the covers.

Youngsters from Marsden Cricket Club

The club is a member of the Durham & North East Cricket League and runs a number of team from as young as five, right through the junior ages and academy level and senior teams.

Marsden Cricket Club also provides an inclusive environment for all of its members, and individuals throughout the local community. The club has a diverse range of members from various abilities, experiences and backgrounds.

Members from Marsden Cricket Club

It is hoped the funds raised from the latest project will help support the running of the cricket club for years to come, and recover from the last two years to support the development of young cricketers across South Tyneside.

George Craig, head of cricket at the club, said: “We are very much a community based club, we have volunteers who give up their time to learn and train the youngsters in cricket.

“Any past or present members who want to get involved, or any local businesses who feel like they can involved with the club please do. The public too, if you can help please help us, it will enable us to get the season up and running. It’s been a massive disruption but we can get there with your help.”

The club is almost at £8,000 but still needs a little more help them reach its £10,000 target.

Damage caused by the storm

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/marsden-cc-crowdfunder-2022 to find out more and donate.