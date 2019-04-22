South Tyneside cricket club sets sights on winning in new division

A cricket club is aiming to celebrate its 10th anniversary by knocking their opponents for six to become division champions.

Members of South Shields Bangladeshi Cricket Club, say they have the top spot firmly in their sights as they get set for the new season.

South Shields Bangladeshi Cricket Club president Ashfak Hussain.

Last year, the team who play in the North East Mid-Week Cricket League, were crowned winners of its Division Four.

Now, they are hoping to achieve the same success when they take on Division Three teams.

The team was created in 2009 after family and friends come together to learn more about the sport.

Since then, they have grown in numbers and aim to one day have their own academy where younger players can learn the sport.

South Shields Bangladeshi Cricket Club captain Mothiur Hridoy.

Club President Ashfak Hussain said: “Ten years ago friends and family come together to play cricket and now we are in a cricket league.

“We were division four champions last year and now play in division three. We hope to be champions again.

“We started our indoor training in January and we will continue our training outdoors from now.

“We feel really proud how far we have come.”

The club has around 30 members with player ages ranging from 20-years-plus.

Mr Hussain added: “We do not have any young players yet, but we hope to one day to create an academy, where young players can join us.”

The club is open to new players over the age of 18.

For more information on the club visit South Shields Bangladeshi Cricket Club on Facebook.